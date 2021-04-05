350 new COVID cases as 3 St Thomas men push death toll to 618

350 new COVID cases as 3 St Thomas men push death toll to 618Monday, April 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that of the 1,761 people tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, 187 females and 163 males were positive for the virus.
The results for the 350 people, with ages ranging from 44 days to 96 years, push the country's confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus to 41,013 of which 21,816 are active.
The new cases were recorded in St Catherine (86), Kingston and St Andrew (79), Clarendon (34), Manchester (29), St Mary (22), Westmoreland (19), Portland (15), St Thomas (15), St Ann (13), St James (10), Hanover (eight) and Trelawny (seven).
The ministry also reported that fatalities from the virus increased to 618 after the deaths of three men from St Thomas, ages 43, 66 and 77 years old.
Currently, 398 people are hospitalised with the virus, 40 are moderately ill and 48 are considered critically ill.
The country also recorded 148 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,297.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy