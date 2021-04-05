350 new COVID cases as 3 St Thomas men push death toll to 618

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that of the 1,761 people tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, 187 females and 163 males were positive for the virus.

The results for the 350 people, with ages ranging from 44 days to 96 years, push the country's confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus to 41,013 of which 21,816 are active.

The new cases were recorded in St Catherine (86), Kingston and St Andrew (79), Clarendon (34), Manchester (29), St Mary (22), Westmoreland (19), Portland (15), St Thomas (15), St Ann (13), St James (10), Hanover (eight) and Trelawny (seven).

The ministry also reported that fatalities from the virus increased to 618 after the deaths of three men from St Thomas, ages 43, 66 and 77 years old.

Currently, 398 people are hospitalised with the virus, 40 are moderately ill and 48 are considered critically ill.

The country also recorded 148 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,297.