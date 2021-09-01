351 new COVID cases, 31 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 351 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 68,482 and the death toll to 1,549.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between August 23 and August 30.

The deaths comprise;

· A 40-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

· An 82-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 53-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 79-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· An 86-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 77-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 73-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation

· A 65-year-old woman from St Ann

· A 70-year-old man from St Ann

· A 72-year-old woman from St Ann

· An 84-year-old man from St Ann

· An 89-year-old woman from St Ann

· A 61-year-old man from St Ann

· A 75-year-old man from St Ann

· A 65-year-old woman from St Catherine

· A 78-year-old woman from St Catherine

· A 58-year-old man from St Catherine

· A 62-year-old man from St Catherine

· A 94-year-old woman from St Catherine

· A 51-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· A 42-year-old man from St Elizabeth

· A 97-year-old woman from St Thomas

· A 72-year-old woman from St Thomas

· A 69-year-old woman from St Thomas

· A 63-year-old man from St Thomas

· An 86-year-old woman from St Mary

· A 23-year-old woman from Westmoreland

· A 51-year-old man from Westmoreland

· A 37-year-old woman from Westmoreland

· A 52-year-old woman from Westmoreland

· A 71-year-old woman from Westmoreland

Of the 351 newly reported cases, there were 183 females and 168 males with ages ranging from 54 days to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (96), St Catherine (52) St Thomas (34), Westmoreland (32), St James (31), St Elizabeth (25), Clarendon (23), Manchester (17), Hanover, Trelawny (14 each), St Ann (10) and Portland (three).

The country also recorded 93 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,402.