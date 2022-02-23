35 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three deaths recorded

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, February 22, bringing the infection total to 127,741 and total deaths to 2,798.

The new cases comprise 14 females and 21 males, with ages ranging from seven months to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (eight), Hanover (seven), St Catherine and St James (five each), Manchester (four), St Elizabeth and Westmoreland (three each).

The deceased are:

A 78-year-old female from Manchester, whose death was previously under investigation

A 77-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 77-year-old male from St Elizabeth

The deaths occurred between October 2021 and February 2022.

There were 230 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 75,675.

Currently, 188 people are hospitalised, 22 of which are severely ill, while five are critically ill and 36 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of seven per cent.