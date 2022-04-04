35 road deaths in March alone

35 road deaths in March aloneMonday, April 04, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Road Safety Unit (RSU) of the Ministry of Transport and Mining has expressed concern that 35 people were killed on the nation's roads in 29 motor vehicle crashes occurring in March alone.
Overall, since the start of 2022, there have been 120 deaths from 105 road crashes.
In March alone, there were seven road deaths in St Catherine, five in St Elizabeth and four in Westmoreland. Trelawny and St Andrew saw two deaths each, while Kingston, St Ann and St Mary had one death each. Portland and St Thomas recorded zero fatalities for the entire month.
The RSU has renewed its call for road users to exercise caution on the roads. The unit said that road safety must be taken seriously, as majority of the crashes are linked to bad driving practices.
-Jason Cross
