36-year-old man charged with killing elderly St Ann couple, wounding woman

ST ANN, Jamaica - A 36-year-old man has been slapped with multiple charges relating to a triple gun attack that left an elderly couple dead and a young woman injured in Woodstock, St Ann last month.

Shamar Dinnald, a resident of Belle Aire Meadows in Discovery Bay, St Ann, has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and wounding with intent.

The fatal attack, which claimed the lives of 68-year-old David Nembhard and his 61-year-old wife, Thelma, occurred on Wednesday, September 15.

Reports are that about 5:50 pm, the Nembhards and the young woman were at home when armed men gained entry to the premises and opened gunfire, hitting them.

They were taken to hospital where the couple was pronounced dead and the young woman admitted in stable condition.

According to the police, Dinnald was taken into custody three days after the shooting incident.

On October 1, he was placed on an identification parade and was pointed out by the witness. He was subsequently charged.

Dinnald's court date is being finalised.