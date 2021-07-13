36 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Monday.

The country has now recorded 50,793 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 8,210 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths were of a 59-year-old woman from St Ann, a 73-year-old man from St Catherine and a 70-year-old man from St James.

Of the 36 newly reported cases there were 18 females and 17 males with ages ranging from nine months to 96 years.

Nine of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, seven in Westmoreland, six in St James and four in St Catherine. Hanover also recorded four cases, while Clarendon recorded three and Manchester, St Ann and St Elizabeth recorded one each.

The country also recorded 1,061 new recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 41,090.