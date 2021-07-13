36 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths in Jamaica

36 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths in JamaicaTuesday, July 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Monday.
The country has now recorded 50,793 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 8,210 are active.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths were of a 59-year-old woman from St Ann, a 73-year-old man from St Catherine and a 70-year-old man from St James.
Of the 36 newly reported cases there were 18 females and 17 males with ages ranging from nine months to 96 years.
Nine of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, seven in Westmoreland, six in St James and four in St Catherine. Hanover also recorded four cases, while Clarendon recorded three and Manchester, St Ann and St Elizabeth recorded one each.
The country also recorded 1,061 new recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 41,090.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy