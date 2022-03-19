37-y-o man chased, shot dead in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are probing the murder of a man who was shot dead by three gunmen in Brockery, Christiana on Friday evening.

Police named the deceased as 37-year-old Lennox Ashley, otherwise called “Kenny”, a delivery driver and resident of Brockery.

A report from the Constabulary Communications Unit said about 6:45 pm Ashley was at a cookshop when the gunmen entered and ordered food.

They then attacked Ashley who tried to escape.

He was chased and shot by his attackers.

Ashley was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams