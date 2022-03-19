37-y-o man chased, shot dead in Manchester

37-y-o man chased, shot dead in ManchesterSaturday, March 19, 2022
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are probing the murder of a man who was shot dead by three gunmen in Brockery, Christiana on Friday evening.
Police named the deceased as 37-year-old Lennox Ashley, otherwise called “Kenny”, a delivery driver and resident of Brockery.
A report from the Constabulary Communications Unit said about 6:45 pm Ashley was at a cookshop when the gunmen entered and ordered food.
They then attacked Ashley who tried to escape.
He was chased and shot by his attackers.
Ashley was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy