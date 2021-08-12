375 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, 14 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 375 new cases of the COVID-19 yesterday and 14 virus-related deaths, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 56,165 and the confirmed deaths to 1,268.

The new cases comprise 218 females and 157 males with ages ranging from 46 days to 98 years.

According to the ministry, 181 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 75 in St Catherine, 43 in St Ann, 13 in Manchester, 11 each in Hanover and Portland, 10 each in St James, St Thomas and Westmoreland, six in St Elizabeth, three in Trelawny, and one each in St Mary and Clarendon.

Meanwhile, four of the latest deaths are from Kingston and St Andrew — including three females ages 81, 82 and 88 and a 61-year-old male. Two of the victims were females ages 45 and 62 while two were males ages 72 and 85, all from Manchester. In St James, a 77-year-old female whose death was previously under investigation and a 100-year-old female were today classified as COVID victims. The remaining victims were a 70-year-old female from St Catherine, a 58-year-old female from Westmoreland, a 34-year-old female from St Elizabeth and an 81-year-old male from St Ann.

Two more deaths were reported as coincidental.

The ministry further reported 32 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,365. There are 7,165 active cases on the island.

