379 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 379 new cases of the COVID-19 yesterday and three virus-related deaths, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 54,859 and the confirmed deaths to 1,222.

The new cases comprise 232 females and 147 males with ages ranging from four months to 91 years.

According to the ministry, 69 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 63 in St Catherine, 55 in St Ann, 51 in Westmoreland, 43 in St James, 36 in Manchester, 30 in Hanover, 10 in St Mary, seven in Clarendon, six in Trelawny, five in St Thomas, three in Portland, and one in St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old female, a 69-year-old male and a 30-year-old female, all from St Ann were the latest deaths reported. Two more deaths were reported under investigation.

The ministry further reported 39 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,231. There are 6,037 active cases on the island.

