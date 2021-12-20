37 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,089.

In the meantime, three more deaths were reported, bringing the virus death toll to 2,449.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 21 females and 16 males.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (eight), St Catherine (two), St James (15), Hanover (two), Clarendon (one), St Elizabeth (one), St Ann (six) and Trelawny (two).

Meanwhile, the latest deaths are:

A 48-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. A 78-year-old male from St Mary. An 81-year-old female from St Mary.

The deaths occurred between December 16 and 18, 2021.

The country also recorded 143 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 64,004.