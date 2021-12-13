37 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, December 12, bringing the infection total to 91,802 and total deaths to 2,428.

The new cases comprise 18 females and 18 males with ages ranging from three months to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (eight), St James (eight), St Catherine (five), Westmoreland (four), Kingston and St Andrew (three), St Mary (two), St Thomas (two), Clarendon (one), Hanover (one), Portland (one), St Elizabeth (one) and Trelawny (one).

The deaths which occurred between December 10 and December 12, 2021 included a male and a female, both aged 71; and another female who was 78. The deceased were from Kingston and St Andrew.

In the meantime, 40 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 63,491.

Currently, 98 people are hospitalised, 10 of which are severely ill, while six are critically ill and 21 are moderately ill.