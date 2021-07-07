37 road deaths in June - RSU

37 road deaths in June - RSUWednesday, July 07, 2021
The Ministry of Transport and Mining's Road Safety Unit (RSU) is reporting that 37 people were killed in 33 fatal crashes last month.
According to the RSU, fatalities and fatal crashes increased by 37 per cent and 38 per cent respectively when compared with June 2020.
More than half of those who died in crashes during June of this year were motorcyclists and private motor vehicle drivers, each accounting for 27 per cent of the road deaths. Pedestrians accounted for 11 per cent of the road users killed during June and private motor vehicle passengers made up 22 per cent of the deaths.
Males represented 92 per cent of the road fatalities during this time.
The RSU also reported that St Catherine accounted for 30 per cent of the road users killed during the month; Clarendon, 19 per cent; Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland combined for 24 per cent; Portland, St Mary and St Ann, 11 per cent; while Kingston and St Andrew also made up 11 per cent of the overall road fatalities in June.
-- Candice Haughton
