38-y-o Jerrol Lovelace missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Thirty-eight-year-old Jerrol Lovelace of Danks district, Chapelton has been missing since Saturday.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Chapelton Police are that about 3:30 pm, Lovelace was last seen wearing a multi-coloured T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of red and black sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jerrol Lovelace is being asked to contact the Chapelton Police at 876- 987-2244, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photo of Jerrol Lovelace was available.





