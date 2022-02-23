38-y-o charged with killing man over parking space

ST MARY, Jamaica — Kirk Edwards, a 38-year-old man from Lewis Store, St Mary, has been charged with the murder of Javan Larman otherwise called 'Wackie', of Highgate in the parish.

According to reports from the St Mary police, Larman and Edwards were at a party in the parish about 2:15 am on February 13 when they got into an altercation over a parking space. It is understood that the now deceased man ignored Edwards and went into the event.

When the event ended, Larman was leaving when he hit an object in the process. He exited his vehicle to assess the damage when he was approached by Edwards who stabbed him several times.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say hours later, Edwards was taken into custody.

He was charged on Tuesday, February 22 after a caution statement and an identification parade.