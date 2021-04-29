39,000 people to get second dose of COVID vaccine starting next week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 39,000 Jamaicans will be eligible to get their second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine beginning next week.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton today during the COVID Conversations digital press conference.

The minister noted that of the new batch of vaccines received this week, 40,000 are reserved for the individuals eligible for their second shot.

Dr Tufton said the remaining 15,200 pooled with 11,800 previously in stock will be used to continue administering shots to priority groups.