39-y-o Manchester fisherman on firearm charges

39-y-o Manchester fisherman on firearm chargesWednesday, February 09, 2022
|
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Thirty-nine-year-old Germaine Redwood, a fisherman of Knockpatrick district in Manchester, has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Race Track, Denbigh, Clarendon on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 11:50 pm, a man was walking along the Race Track roadway when he was allegedly attacked by Redwood, who opened gunfire at him.
On Thursday, January 27, after months of investigations, the police were led to a section of Alligator Pond in Manchester where Redwood was arrested.
He was subsequently charged.
