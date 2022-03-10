39-y-o licensed firearm holder charged with wounding, illegal possession of firearm

39-y-o licensed firearm holder charged with wounding, illegal possession of firearmThursday, March 10, 2022
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Jerry Savage, a driver of Eltham Vista, Spanish Town in St Catherine, has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm after he allegedly shot another man during a dispute on Villa Crescent at Sunny Side in the parish on Saturday, March 5.
According to reports, Savage, a licensed firearm holder, got into a dispute with another man. The argument allegedly spiralled into a fight during which Savage pulled his weapon and shot the man in his right eye.
The man was treated at hospital.
Savage was subsequently arrested and his firearm seized after being pointed out by the injured man.
