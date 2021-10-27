39 Pathways church members plead guilty to breaching DRMA

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Thirty-nine members of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries pleaded guilty to breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) earlier today in the St James Parish Court.

They were fined a total of $1,170,000.00 or 20 days imprisonment.

Two Sundays ago, some 41 members of the religious group were arrested during what police officials believe to be a bizarre act of human sacrifice rituals at the Albion premises.

Two congregants were killed during the act and another three were severely injured.

Read: 42 members of cult held by police after suspected ritual killings

One man was shot to death after allegedly charging at lawmen with a knife.

Leader of the flock, Kevin Smith, who was also in police custody, died in a motor vehicle accident in Linstead, St Catherine on Monday.

Read: Police confirm deaths of cult pastor, cop in crash

He was being transferred from the Freeport Police Station in St James to the CIB headquarters in downtown Kingston

Twenty-six-year-old Constable Orlando Irons, who was part of the convoy transporting Smith, also died in the crash.

Two other lawmen were injured in the crash and are said to be in critical but stable condition.

Read: Cops remain in critical condition after fatal crash involving cult pastor