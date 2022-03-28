3 dead as small plane crashes into Mexican grocery store

3 dead as small plane crashes into Mexican grocery storeMonday, March 28, 2022
|
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A small plane crashed through a wall of a supermarket just south of Mexico City on Monday, killing three people and injuring four.
Officials said the three dead were aboard the King Air twin-engine plane, which has a capacity of about nine passengers. The civil defense office in the state of Morelos did not say whether the inured were passengers or people shopping in the store.
Photos distributed by the office showed the airplane's fuselage lying amid scattered household goods inside the store in the town of Temixco, on the outskirts of the city of Cuernavaca.
The craft apparently crashed through a cinderblock wall and hit the cleaning products section. Its tail and wings were nearly shorn off.
The FlightAware website said the plane had taken off from the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy