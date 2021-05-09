3 deaths, 120 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,708, with 23,291 active, and the death toll to 806.

The deaths were of two men from St Catherine – an 85-year-old and a 60-year-old; and a 69-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

The new cases were recorded in Clarendon, two; Hanover, one; Kingston & St Andrew, 25; Manchester, two; Portland, five; St Ann, 22; St Catherine, 24; St Elizabeth, two; St James, 16; St Mary and Trelawny, three each; St Thomas, six; and Westmoreland, nine.

The new cases range in age from one to 95 years, and the gender breakdown is 66 females and 54 males.

A total 1,739 tests were conducted.

At the same time there were 120 recoveries, for a total 22,268.

One hundred and eighty-nine patients are hospitalised, with 17 being critically ill.