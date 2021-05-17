3 deaths, 77 new COVID cases

3 deaths, 77 new COVID casesMonday, May 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 77 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,396, with 22,898 active, and the death toll to 863.
The deaths were of two people from Clarendon – a 63-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man; and a 68-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew
The new cases were recorded in Clarendon and Hanover, one each; Kingston & St Andrew, 13; Manchester, three; Portland, St Mary, St Elizabeth, St Ann and Trelawny, two each; St James, five; St Thomas, 12; St Catherine, 21; and Westmoreland, 11.
The new cases range in age from one year to 86 years, and the gender breakdown is 39 females and 38 males.
A total 1,291 tests were conducted.
At the same time there were 157 recoveries, for a total 23,281
One hundred and forty-nine patients are hospitalised, with 23 being critically ill.
