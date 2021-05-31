3 deaths, 90 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,557, with 21,939 active, and the death toll to 948.

The deaths were of a 92-year-old woman from St Mary, a 62-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 76-year-old man from Portland

The new cases were recorded in Clarendon, four; Kingston & St Andrew, 11; Manchester, 14; Portland, two; St Ann and Trelawny, three each; St Catherine and St Thomas, nine each; St Elizabeth, seven; St James, 12; St Mary, six; and Westmoreland, 10.

The new cases range in age from nine days to 98 years, and the gender breakdown is 51 females and 39 males.

A total 1,318 tests were conducted.

At the same time there were 244 recoveries, for a total 25,298.

One hundred and sixty patients are hospitalised, with 11 being critically ill.