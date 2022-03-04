3 employees shot in gun attack at St Catherine business facility

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Three employees of a popular manufacturing business in Johnson Pen, St Catherine, were shot during a gun attack at the premises on Friday morning.



The attack took place at the company's premises. One of the senior managers of the business narrowly escaped injuries during the attack.



OBSERVER ONLINE sources say one of the injured persons, a woman said to be in her 40s, has since succumbed to injuries received.



Police are reporting that the incident occurred about 10:30. Information so far received is that the four were at work when a white station wagon motorcar drove up.



A man armed with a firearm exited the vehicle and opened gunfire at the four employees. The senior manager ran, but the other employees received gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies.



The gunman went back into the waiting motorcar, which drove away. The injured persons were taken to hospital by the senior manager. They were admitted.

- David Dunkley