3 killed as Bull Bay gangsters take feud outside community

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sections of Bull Bay in St Andrew are now tense following the killing of three residents on Monday.

The three were killed outside of Bull Bay in two incidents, but residents say all the killings are linked to ongoing gang feuds in that community.

In the first incident, 32-year-old Omar “Eastman” Clarke of Lane Gate, 11 Miles, was fatally shot in a wholesale in downtown Kingston.

Police report that about 9:30 am, Clarke was standing inside the wholesale on Barry Street speaking with a woman, when an armed man approached him from behind and shot him in the head. Clarke was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the second incident, 29-year-old Jahnico Steel, better known as “Rico”, of Beach Road, Nine Miles; and Shawn Shackleton, 21, also from Beach Road, were fatally shot in the Cassia Park area of St Andrew.

According to the police, about 6:30 Monday afternoon, Steel and Shackleton travelled to Fair Lane in Cassia Park and were sitting inside a Toyota Axio motorcar when they were approached by two men on foot who pulled handguns and shot the men in the vehicle.

The police were summoned and Steel and Shackleton were taken to hospital where Steel was pronounced dead. Shackleton underwent emergency surgery, but died hours later.

Bull Bay has been a hotbed of criminal activities in recent weeks with gangsters staging bloody feuds.

Among the warring factions are members of the 'Lane Gate Faction' and the 'Tank Well Gang' which operate in 11 Miles.

On Monday, police and soldiers staged a massive operation in the area where two men were arrested and charged after a Browning Beretta pistol with five nine-millimetre rounds was seized.

Thirteen other men were taken into custody during the operation with five held on reasonable suspicion of committing crimes.

Since then the police and military have maintained a strong presence in sections of Bull Bay and residents said many of the known gangsters have since fled the area.

It is believed that those who managed to avoid being captured in Monday's operation are now continuing their deadly fight in other Corporate Area communities.

Arthur Hall