3 men charged after ammo found in plastic bag

3 men charged after ammo found in plastic bagThursday, March 25, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have charged three men with illegal possession of ammunition after a raid on Gremead Road in Kingston on Tuesday.
The ammunition was found in a plastic bag hidden in a section of a building during the raid.
Those charged are 21-year-old Shavel Reid, otherwise called 'Sherdon'; 30-year-old Rushane Reid, otherwise called 'Johnboy'; and 19-year-old Ashani Simms, all of Greamead Road.
The police said about 6:00 am, a team of officers conducted a raid at the premises, and seven rounds of 12-gauge cartridges were found in the plastic bag. The men were then taken into custody and charged.
