3 shot in Kingston drive-by

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three people, including a female chef, were injured yesterday morning in a drive-by shooting on King Street.

Reports are that the two men — a spray man and a casket maker — were on the road working on a wooden casket, when a grey Nissan Tiida motor car drove up and the occupants opened fire at the two.

The chef, who was in her kitchen at the time of the incident, received a graze from a stray bullet.

The gunmen escaped and the injured three were taken to hospital where they were treated.

Seventeen spent casings were removed from the scene.