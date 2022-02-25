4-y-o dies after being left in car at Rollington Town basic school

4-y-o dies after being left in car at Rollington Town basic schoolFriday, February 25, 2022
A four year-old boy died on Thursday after being left in a locked car for several hours outside a basic school in Rollington Town, St Andrew.
The Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed the incident.
“It is similar to the case that happened a month ago but we have not prepared an official report yet as it is still under investigation,” a representative of the CCU told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Reports are that the tragedy unfolded after the boy and other children were transported to the school by a teacher about 9 am on Thursday.
The other children exited the vehicle but the boy was not removed from the car.
Hours later, the teacher discovered that the child was still in the car.
The boy was taken to Bustamante Hospital for Children where he was pronounced dead.
This is the second such incident in just over a month.
In January, 18 month-old Shalaney Dobson died after being left in a car for eight hours. No one has been charged in relation to that death which reportedly involved a police officer.
