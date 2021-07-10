4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded southwest of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was recorded to the southwest of Barbados early Saturday.

According to the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies, the quake occurred at 6:52 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was located 51.0 km SW of Bridgetown, Barbados, 160.0 km ESE of Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines and 191.0 km SE of Castries, St Lucia.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.