40,000 people to get second dose of COVID vaccine in May

40,000 people to get second dose of COVID vaccine in MayThursday, April 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says 40,000 Jamaicans are to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in May.
Speaking in the House of Representatives yesterday, the minister said people who are to receive the second dose of the vaccine will be contacted by telephone or sent a reminder by text message. He added that they may also call the ministry's 888-ONE- LOVE hotline number.
“We have a database with your information, so you will get a text on your phone. You also have a card that was given when you received the first dose, which gives you the date and, therefore, you should know based on that card, but beyond that, you could call the 888-ONE-LOVE number or visit the same facility where you got the first dose, at the date and time specified on the vaccination card,” he said.
The minister encouraged those who have received their first dose to continue adhering to the protocols that have been set out by the Government to minimise the spread of the virus.
“It is not a licence to act in defiance of the protocol. It is very important that we wear the mask, practise physical distancing and sanitise,” he said.
Dr Tufton reminded Jamaicans that one dose of the vaccine does not offer full protection. “It's important that once you have gotten one, to get the second,” he said.
More than 135,000 Jamaicans have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“We will continue our efforts to secure more vaccines. There are a number of very positive leads that we are pursuing. There is some evidence that the facilities that we have signed up with, including COVAX, will see additional amounts in May. We have decided to take the position not to state a date until we have better particulars, but we are sure that we will get an additional 55,000 over the next 10 days or less,” he said.
