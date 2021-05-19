40-y-o Judith Lattibeaudiere reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Forty-year-old Judith Lattibeaudiere of Bridgeport, St Catherine has been missing since Monday, May 17.

She is of brown complexion slim build and is about five feet eight inches tall.

Police report that about 12:00 pm, Lattibeaudiere was last seen along Bridgeport Road in the parish wearing a beige shirt and a pair of brown shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lattibeaudiere is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Station at (876) 988-2697, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Lattibeaudiere was available at the time of this publication.