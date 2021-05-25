400 fruit trees planted in Manchester Highway 2000 project

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four hundred fruit trees were planted last Saturday in Hope Village, Williamsfield, Manchester under the observance of International Biodiversity Day which was celebrated this year under the theme “We are part of the solution”.

The exercise was led by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) and saw jackfruit, sweetsop, guava, otaheite apple, ackee, sweet tamarind and governor's plum trees being planted.

Acting Managing Director NROCC, George Nicholson, said the project was a collaborative effort with several partners providing invaluable support.

“We agreed to have partners on Highway 2000 be on the project so NROCC, TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH), Jamaican Infrastructure Operator (JIO), Operators of the East-West Highway and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) so it is the Highway 2000 family and the volunteers from UWI Mona Rotaract Club providing the bulk of the volunteers for the exercise today,” he explained.

The company said the project was initiated to increase the number of fruit trees in partnership with the Hope Village Community. It said the trees will also provide some utility by providing a barrier to soften the noise from the roads.

He noted that: “In dialogue with members of the community we agreed to support them in their Orchard redevelopment. We are introducing some new species here as we believe the climate may allow these trees to thrive. So if they are maintained over time there can be growth and in approximately three to four years we should have mature fruiting here for some species.”

Ivan Anderson, the managing director of Transjamaican Highway Limited, the developer of the toll road along the East-West Section of the Highway from Kingston to May Pen, also lauded the project.

“This is part of what the Prime Minister talked about, that we need to plant three million trees. One tree for every Jamaican. Over the past 20 years we have been developing highways across Jamaica. Highways have an impact on the environment by removing trees and so this is our effort to not only replace those trees we have removed plus also to add more trees. It's part of the climate initiative and trying to reduce global warming. It is our little part,” Anderson said.