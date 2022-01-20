40 semi-finalists to return to Puerto Rico for Miss World Final

40 semi-finalists to return to Puerto Rico for Miss World FinalThursday, January 20, 2022
The Miss World Organisation will be inviting 40 semi-finalists to Puerto Rico from March 13 to 18, 2022 to compete in the Miss World 2021 final.
The 40 semi-finalists will include 15 who were already elected as fast track winners along with 25 who were selected by the judges.
The 25 will be announced on the Miss World Website on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Khalia Hall is Jamaica's representative in Miss World 70, and local franchise holdersWeston Haughton and Dahlia Harris are looking forward to the announcement.
“We know all the contestants must be very anxious to complete the event, especially since they were so close to crowning a winner. Inviting the semi-finalists is the best decision that the MWO could make. Will Jamaica be among the 40? That's our expectation!”
The franchise holders also had nothing but praise for reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh.
“Its been quite a historic journey for Toni-Ann. Wearing the crown comes with great responsibility and to have done that for over two years, with such grace, is quite an accomplishment. We are so proud that she is our Jamaican Queen, and Miss World 70 is an opportunity for the world to show her just how grateful we are.”
The Miss World Final was initially scheduled for December 16, 2021 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
READ: COVID postpones Miss World 2021
The rescheduled 70th Miss World pageant will be held at Puerto Rico's José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum
READ: Miss World 2021 rescheduled to March 16 next year
