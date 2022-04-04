41-y-o St Mary man charged with chef's murder

ST MARY, Jamaica – Ricardo Sudlow, otherwise called 'Rick', of School Hill district, Castleton, St Mary, is facing several charges including murder following the January 27 killing of Adrian Lawrence.

Lawrence, a chef of School Hill district in the parish, was shot dead while walking along the Toms River main road at about 3:45 pm.

According to information from the Constabulary's Communication Unit, Lawrence's killing followed an argument between himself and Sudlow. Sudlow allegedly left only to return later on with a firearm which he used to pursue Lawrence before shooting him.

Lawrence died on the spot.

Sudlow is currently awaiting a court date.