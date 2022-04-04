41-y-o St Mary man charged with chef's murder

41-y-o St Mary man charged with chef's murderMonday, April 04, 2022
|
ST MARY, Jamaica – Ricardo Sudlow, otherwise called 'Rick', of School Hill district, Castleton, St Mary, is facing several charges including murder following the January 27 killing of Adrian Lawrence.
Lawrence, a chef of School Hill district in the parish, was shot dead while walking along the Toms River main road at about 3:45 pm.
According to information from the Constabulary's Communication Unit, Lawrence's killing followed an argument between himself and Sudlow. Sudlow allegedly left only to return later on with a firearm which he used to pursue Lawrence before shooting him.
Lawrence died on the spot.
Sudlow is currently awaiting a court date.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy