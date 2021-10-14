41% receive passing grade in CSEC maths across region

41% receive passing grade in CSEC maths across regionThursday, October 14, 2021
Students across the region continue to perform poorly in mathematics at the CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) level, with only 41 per cent of those who sat the exam in June/July 2021 receiving a passing grade.
The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) made the revelation on Thursday as it gave a breakdown on the performances of students in the latest regional exams administered by the body.
The results in CSEC mathematics represent a backward step after a marked improvement last year when 52 per cent of students who sat the exam received a passing grade in the subject compared to 46 per cent in 2019 and 49 per cent in 2018.
Meanwhile, according to the data released earlier Thursday, 74 per cent of students who sat English Language A received passing grades one to three.
Here is a breakdown of performances in other CSEC subjects across the region
English B – 61 per cent
Integrated Science – 66 per cent
Biology – 89 per cent
Chemistry – 63 per cent
Physics – 66 per cent
Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM) – 87 per cent
Human and Social Biology – 68 per cent
Principles of Business – 79 per cent
Information Technology – 89 per cent
Social Studies – 54 per cent
Office Administration – 79 per cent
On the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) side, in the core subject of Caribbean Studies, some 95 per cent of students who sat the exam earned grades one to five. In Communication Studies, another core CAPE subject, 93 per cent of students received a passing grade.
Here is a breakdown of performances in other CAPE subjects across the region
Sociology Unit 1 – 90 per cent
Sociology Unit 2 – 94 per cent
Law Unit 1 – 89 per cent
Law Unit 2 – 86 per cent
Pure Mathematics Unit 1 – 73 per cent
Pure Mathematics Unit 2 – 80 per cent
Chemistry Unit 1 – 92 per cent
Chemistry Unit 2- 95 per cent
Biology Unit 1 – 90 per cent
Biology Unit 2 – 94 per cent
CXC officials said Thursday that although faced with several challenges as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students across the Caribbean performed creditably in both the CSEC and CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Education) examinations.
CXC results will be officially released to teachers and students on Friday.
