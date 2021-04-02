424 new COVID cases as 8 more Jamaicans die

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 424 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,967 and the confirmed death toll to 607.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths include seven males —five from St Elizabeth (ages 65, 69, 73, 80, and 84) and the other two being a 70-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew and an 82-year-old from St Catherine. A 79-year-old female from St Elizabeth was also among the latest deaths.

The ministry reported another death under investigation.

Meanwhile, of the 424 new cases, there were 248 females and 176 males with ages ranging from one year to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (185), St Catherine (88), Manchester (38), St Thomas (31), St James (21), St Elizabeth (16), Clarendon (14), St Ann (six), Westmoreland (six), Hanover (five), Portland (five), St Mary (five), and Trelawny (four).

The country also recorded 136 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,861.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.