424 new COVID cases as 8 more Jamaicans die

424 new COVID cases as 8 more Jamaicans dieFriday, April 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 424 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,967 and the confirmed death toll to 607.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths include seven males —five from St Elizabeth (ages 65, 69, 73, 80, and 84) and the other two being a 70-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew and an 82-year-old from St Catherine. A 79-year-old female from St Elizabeth was also among the latest deaths.
The ministry reported another death under investigation.
Meanwhile, of the 424 new cases, there were 248 females and 176 males with ages ranging from one year to 93 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (185), St Catherine (88), Manchester (38), St Thomas (31), St James (21), St Elizabeth (16), Clarendon (14), St Ann (six), Westmoreland (six), Hanover (five), Portland (five), St Mary (five), and Trelawny (four).
The country also recorded 136 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,861.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy