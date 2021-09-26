429 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 429 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 82,778 and the virus death toll to 1,834.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 243 females and 176 males with ages ranging from three days to 102 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (52), Kingston and St Andrew (82), Hanover (5), Manchester (17), St Ann (31), Portland (53), St Catherine (93), St Elizabeth (14), St James (28), St Mary (21), St Thomas (4), Westmoreland (11) and Trelawny (18).

The deceased are:

A 76-year-old female Kingston and St Andrew.

A 48-year-old female Kingston and St Andrew.

A 92-year-old female Kingston and St Andrew.

An 89-year-old female Kingston and St Andrew.

A 69-year-old female Kingston and St Andrew.

A 38-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

A 64-year-old female from St Ann.

A 67-year-old male St Ann.

A 62-year-old female from St Mary.

A 70-year-old female from Portland.

The deaths occurred between September 18 and September 24, 2021.

There are 28,260 active cases islandwide.

Meanwhile, 226 more persons have recovered over the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 52,097.

Currently, 648 people are hospitalised,102 of which are severely ill. Forty-three are critically ill and 124 are moderately ill.