43-y-o White Hall man gone missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Forty-three-year-old Dean Williams of White Hall in Kingston 8 has been missing since Monday, February 14.

He is of dark complexion, stout build, and about 170 centimetres (five-feet seven-inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 6:00 am, Williams was last seen alone in his community wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a pair of red slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dean Williams is being asked to contact the Constant Spring at 924- 1421, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.