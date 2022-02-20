43-y-o White Hall man gone missing

43-y-o White Hall man gone missingSunday, February 20, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Forty-three-year-old Dean Williams of White Hall in Kingston 8 has been missing since Monday, February 14.
He is of dark complexion, stout build, and about 170 centimetres (five-feet seven-inches) tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 6:00 am, Williams was last seen alone in his community wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a pair of red slippers. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dean Williams is being asked to contact the Constant Spring at 924- 1421, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
