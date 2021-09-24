434 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, 12 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 434 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 81,828 and the virus death toll to 1,821.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 253 females and 181 males with ages ranging from five months to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (95), St Catherine (86), St James (51), St Ann (48), St Elizabeth (31), Clarendon (25), Manchester and St Mary (19 each), St Thomas (18), Hanover and Trelawny (15 each), Westmoreland (12).

The deceased are:

A 64-year-old male from Manchester

A 62- year-old male from Manchester

A 58-year-old female from Manchester

A 62-year-old male from St Catherine

An 86-year-old female from St Catherine

A 64-year-old female from St Catherine

A 73-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 65-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

A 68-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

A 73-year-old male from Clarendon

A 46-year-old female from Clarendon

A 38-year-old female from Clarendon

There are 27,896 active cases, and no recoveries for the 24 hour period.

Currently, 663 people are hospitalised, 117 of which are severely ill, while 42 are critically ill and 135 are moderately ill.