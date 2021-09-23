435 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, six more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 435 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 81,394 and the virus death toll to 1,809.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 227 females and 182 males with ages ranging from two days to 95 years. Twenty-six additional cases are under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (120), St Catherine (95), St Elizabeth (58), Clarendon and Manchester (36 each), St James (26), St Thomas (19), St Ann (18), Portland (16), Westmoreland (five), Trelawny (three), Hanover (two), St Mary (one).

The deceased are:

A 27-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 35- year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

A 47- year –old female from Manchester

A 59-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 67-year-old female from Manchester

A 76-year-old male from St Catherine

Jamaica has 27,480 active cases after 187 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 51,544.

Currently, 670 people are hospitalised, 97 of which are severely ill, while 50 are critically ill and 137 are moderately ill.