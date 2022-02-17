43% of J'cans rate the Govt's performance as good or very good — poll

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Despite only 16 per cent of Jamaicans expressing that the country was going in the right direction, according to a recent Bill Johnson-Mello TV poll, the same poll finds that 43 per cent of respondents in the latest poll rate the government as either good or very good, 29 per cent rate its performance as poor or very poor, while 21 per cent said neither.

The poll was conducted between January 14 and 16 in 84 communities islandwide and involved 1,176 respondents.

Johnson, in his analysis of the poll on Mello TV, pointed to the chasm that exists between those who say the country is going in the wrong direction [62 per cent], compared to those who say the government is doing a good or very good job.

“Here we have 43 per cent saying the government is doing a very good job so obviously the people aren't blaming the government in general for the way they feel the country is going.

“They feel the country is going to hell in a hand basket so to speak, but they're not directly blaming the government for that, at least at this time,” said Johnson.

The veteran pollster also pointed to findings from polls presented last week which showed how Jamaicans rate the government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson highlighted that “The numbers for COVID are exactly the same as they are for how the government is doing overall [as] 44 per cent say the government's doing a good job with COVID; 43 per cent say the government's doing a good job overall; 30 per cent say the government's doing a poor job; [and] 29 per cent say the government's doing a poor job overall.

“Basically, people are rating the government the same way they perceive the government is doing in terms of fighting COVID,” the pollster emphasised.

Said Johnson: “If things with [the management of] COVID look better in the near future, that's obviously going to enure to favourable perceptions of the government. If things don't look so good, definitely it's going to enure to the detriment [of the government] in terms of how they feel about COVID. So the government's rating at this point is directly tied to perceptions of the way people perceive it's doing in terms of COVID”.

And the latest poll found that the government received a plurality of favourable ratings that are either very good or good from every demographic and political group except for PNP [People's National Party] voters. Some 26 per cent of PNP voters said the government was doing a good job while 50 per cent said the administration was doing a poor job.

On the other hand, 66 per cent of JLP supporters said the government was doing a good job while 13 per cent said it was doing a poor job.

Among Jamaicans who did not vote, 40 per cent said the JLP was doing a good job as the government while 29 per cent said it was doing a poor job.

Johnson said it was “very interesting that only 16 per cent of Jamaicans expressed that the country was going in the right direction, yet 43 per gave the government a positive rating for the job it's doing”.