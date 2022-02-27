44-y-o disarmed by 16-y-o boy during altercation

44-y-o disarmed by 16-y-o boy during altercationSunday, February 27, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 44-year-old would-be shooter was disarmed by a 16-year-old boy on Chisholm Avenue, Kingston 5 on Sunday, and the firearm and the suspect handed over to the police.
Reports are that about 2:00 pm, both males had a dispute during which the suspect pulled a firearm and pointed it at the teen. A struggle ensued during which the teen used a machete to inflict wounds to the suspect and managed to relieve him of the firearm. The police were summoned and the weapon, a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one cartridge, was handed over to the police, along with the suspect.
The suspect was treated at a medical facility for his injuries and remain in police custody.
Detectives assigned to the Half Way Tree Police Station are investigating.
