44 disabled youth get vocational training

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has reported that 44 young people living with disabilities have been trained in housekeeping, data operations, furniture making, beauty services and design & decor.

The students graduated from the Abilities Foundation vocational training programme with their respective certification on World Productivity Day, celebrated on June 20.

According to Managing Director of the Abilities Foundation — an agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security — Susan Hamilton, “though the students have intellectual disabilities, autism, deafness and physical impairments, the graduates are ready to enter and adapt to the labour force.”

She said “Over the course of the academic year, students benefitted from self-esteem development sessions, workshops and job coaching sessions to boost their preparedness for the world of work.”

The students were also encouraged to utilise the ministry's recently launched employment portal- the Labour Market Information Systems (LMIS) mobile app, which will help them to find jobs.

Other support services offered by the ministry include: empowerment grants from the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) and education grants that can be accessed by beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).