450 care packages distributed in Montego Bay South Division under PSUP

450 care packages distributed in Montego Bay South Division under PSUPSaturday, April 24, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Some 450 care packages were distributed to households in four communities in the Montego Bay South Division of St James today, under the Participatory Slum Upgrading Programme (PSUP) COVID-19 response initiative.
The programme, which started in August of last year, is a partnership between the St James Municipal Corporation and United Nations (UN)-Habitat, and is set to conclude at the end of this month.
The communities that benefited from the distribution were Canterbury, Albion Lane, William Street and Paradise Row.
The PSUP, launched in 2008, aims to improve the living conditions in towns and cities and positively improve the lives of at least 100 million slum dwellers by the year 2020.
Rochelle Clayton
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy