450 care packages distributed in Montego Bay South Division under PSUP

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Some 450 care packages were distributed to households in four communities in the Montego Bay South Division of St James today, under the Participatory Slum Upgrading Programme (PSUP) COVID-19 response initiative.

The programme, which started in August of last year, is a partnership between the St James Municipal Corporation and United Nations (UN)-Habitat, and is set to conclude at the end of this month.

The communities that benefited from the distribution were Canterbury, Albion Lane, William Street and Paradise Row.

The PSUP, launched in 2008, aims to improve the living conditions in towns and cities and positively improve the lives of at least 100 million slum dwellers by the year 2020.

Rochelle Clayton