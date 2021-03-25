458 more Jamaicans test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 458 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one additional death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,128 and the death toll to 546.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest fatality is a 75-year-old from St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 251 females and 206 males, with ages ranging from three months to 98 years. The sex of one of the new cases was reported under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (183), St Catherine (100), Clarendon (39), St Elizabeth (21), Trelawny (18), Portland (17), Hanover (16), St James (16), Westmoreland (14), Manchester (12), St Mary (11), St Thomas (six) and St Ann (five).

The country also recorded 121 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,739.

