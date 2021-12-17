45 more COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 91,972 and the death toll to 2,441.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between August 24 and December 14.

The deceased are:

A 67-year-old man from Manchester, an 85-year-old man from Hanover, two women from St Elizabeth, ages 81 and 72, a 92-year-old man from St Elizabeth, an 88-year-old woman from St James, a 93-year-old woman from Portland, a 95-year-old man from St Mary.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 24 females and 21 males with ages ranging from one to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, St James (nine each), Manchester, St Ann, St Catherine (seven each), St Thomas (four), Trelawny, Westmoreland (one each).

The country also recorded 37 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,661.