45 more COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths reported

45 more COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths reportedFriday, December 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 91,972 and the death toll to 2,441.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between August 24 and December 14.
The deceased are:
A 67-year-old man from Manchester, an 85-year-old man from Hanover, two women from St Elizabeth, ages 81 and 72, a 92-year-old man from St Elizabeth, an 88-year-old woman from St James, a 93-year-old woman from Portland, a 95-year-old man from St Mary.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 24 females and 21 males with ages ranging from one to 88 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, St James (nine each), Manchester, St Ann, St Catherine (seven each), St Thomas (four), Trelawny, Westmoreland (one each).
The country also recorded 37 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,661.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy