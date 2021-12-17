46-y-o man charged with robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lawmen assigned to the Kingston Central Police station say they have charged 46-year-old Ted Richards, otherwise called 'Seven', of Bartley Lane, Kingston 13 with robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent following an incident on Port Royal Street, downtown Kingston last month.

Reports are that about 11:00 am on Sunday, November 14, a man went to deposit money at an ATM in the area when he was pounced upon by Richards, who was armed with a knife. Richards allegedly stabbed the man in his back and the left side of his face and robbed him of the money.

Following investigations, detectives arrested Richards on Sunday, December 12. He was placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out. He was charged on Thursday, December 16.

His court date is being finalised.