46-y-o man charged with stealing items from supermarket

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Forty-six-year-old Jason Robinson, a farmer of Bethel Isle, Manchester, was charged with simple larceny following an incident at a business establishment at Newport in the parish on Thursday, March 10.

Reports from the Newport Police are that about 12:30 pm, Robinson walked into a supermarket, took up some items and then walked through the door without paying. An alarm was raised by the owner and Robinson was accosted by citizens. The police were alerted and on their arrival, Robinson was searched and the stolen items were retrieved.

He was arrested and subsequently charged for the offence and is to appear in the Mandeville Parish court on Wednesday, March 16.