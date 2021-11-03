46 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, November 2, bringing the local infection total to 89,216 and the virus death toll to 2,249.

The deaths occurred between October 24 and November 1, 2021.

The new cases comprise 27 females and 19 males with ages ranging from four months to 89 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (13), Portland (eight), St Ann (seven), St Catherine (seven), St James (seven), Westmoreland (two), Hanover and Trelawny (one each).

The deceased are:

A 72-year-old female from Clarendon

A 74-year-old male from Manchester

A 61-year-old male from St Ann

In the meantime, 172 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 58,439.

Currently, 260 people are hospitalised, 24 of which are severely ill, while 14 are critically ill and 50 are moderately ill.

According to the health ministry, there are 27,907 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.