46 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three more deaths

46 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three more deathsWednesday, November 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, November 2, bringing the local infection total to 89,216 and the virus death toll to 2,249.
The deaths occurred between October 24 and November 1, 2021.
The new cases comprise 27 females and 19 males with ages ranging from four months to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (13), Portland (eight), St Ann (seven), St Catherine (seven), St James (seven), Westmoreland (two), Hanover and Trelawny (one each).
The deceased are:
- A 72-year-old female from Clarendon
- A 74-year-old male from Manchester
- A 61-year-old male from St Ann
In the meantime, 172 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 58,439.
Currently, 260 people are hospitalised, 24 of which are severely ill, while 14 are critically ill and 50 are moderately ill.
According to the health ministry, there are 27,907 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy