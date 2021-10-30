47-y-o Portland farmer charged with assaulting 13-y-o girl

47-y-o Portland farmer charged with assaulting 13-y-o girlSaturday, October 30, 2021
PORTLAND, Jamaica – Forty-seven-year-old Mark Lewis, a farmer of Portland Road in Port Antonio, Portland, was charged with indecent assault in relation to an incident which took place in Richmond Hill in Port Antonio, on Saturday, September 13.
Reports are that a 13-year-old girl was asleep when Lewis tried to pull down her dress. A report was made to the police, an investigation carried out and Lewis was arrested. Following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, Lewis was charged, the police said.
