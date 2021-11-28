47 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

47 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deathsSunday, November 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, November 27, bringing the infection total to 91,169 and total deaths to 2,388.
The new cases comprise 30 females and 17 males with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Clarendon (four), Hanover (five), Kingston and St Andrew (11), St Ann (one), St Catherine (six), St James (seven), St Elizabeth (one), St Mary (seven), Westmoreland (four) and Trelawny (one).
The deaths reported occurred between September 5 and November 25, 2021.
The deceased are:
A 74-year-old female from Hanover, who died on September 5, 2021
A 68-year-old male from St Ann, who died on November 24, 2021
A 53-year-old female from St Catherine, who died on November 25. 2021
In the meantime, 97 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 62,444.
Currently, 166 people are hospitalised, 24 of which are severely ill, while nine are critically ill and 26 are moderately ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy