47 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, November 27, bringing the infection total to 91,169 and total deaths to 2,388.

The new cases comprise 30 females and 17 males with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (four), Hanover (five), Kingston and St Andrew (11), St Ann (one), St Catherine (six), St James (seven), St Elizabeth (one), St Mary (seven), Westmoreland (four) and Trelawny (one).

The deaths reported occurred between September 5 and November 25, 2021.

The deceased are:

A 74-year-old female from Hanover, who died on September 5, 2021

A 68-year-old male from St Ann, who died on November 24, 2021

A 53-year-old female from St Catherine, who died on November 25. 2021

In the meantime, 97 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 62,444.

Currently, 166 people are hospitalised, 24 of which are severely ill, while nine are critically ill and 26 are moderately ill.